Just My Opinion but the Internet hasn’t Made Us that Much Smarter

Time to get deep for a moment. The internet has made us dumber. Kind of ironic that you're reading this on the internet, but it has. I have no scientific evidence to back up anything I'm saying, this is just my opinion based on my observations. The internet is not all doom and gloom, though. Let's take a look at both sides.

When Al Gore invented the internet (that's a joke people, Al Gore did not invent the internet despite what he said) it was touted as the highway to knowledge. The ultimate way to find out anything we needed to know about anything. That's cool. We're humans, we're always looking for answers to something. But as we got smarter with technology, the internet got dumber. It became the place for everything from the truth to outright lies.

That is dangerous for our human nature. There is something about us that would believe the fabric of a lie more than the evidence of truth. Why? Because it's more spectacular. It's more interesting. It's a better story. The truth just deflates our mental balloon and we don't want that.

Just look at social media. How many "facts" do you see in your feed when you open up that app? You see it, you raise an eyebrow, but then a subject related to that fact comes up in conversation, you share the "fact" you saw, you look super smart, your group believes it, each member of the group shares the fact to another group, it spreads without any chance to stop it. It other words, the internet is the Whisper Game.

All I'm saying is, take a moment and actually research the "fact" that is shared on your feed.

Having said all that, the internet is not completely bad. It's a great way for us to communicate when we can't be together. It's a great way to enjoy some entertainment with the family. It's a great way to share some laughter through a hilarious meme. The positives certainly outweigh the negatives. We've become so focused on the negatives that that's all we see anymore.

Take a moment today and look around you without the use of your camera. The knowledge or answers you seek is not in that computer in the palm of your hand. Let's get to being smart again by actually using our brains instead of a CPU. Like I said at the top, I have no scientific evidence to back any of this up, it's strictly my opinion. Do with it what you will.

