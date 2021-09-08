I can remember as a teenager and young adult in the 1990's living in Lindale, driving to Tyler was the quickest and best option for entertainment. Problem was that entertainment was very limited. Basically going to Broadway Square Mall to shop or drop a roll of quarters in the arcade. Bowling was an option but, at the time, you only had Green Acres Bowling. Going to the movies was the other entertainment option.

I moved from Lindale to Tyler in 2000. Entertainment was basically going to Click's (R.I.P.) or any other bar or just going to your friend's house to have a good time. There was always catching a movie or going bowling at, you guessed it, Green Acres Bowling, but that was about it.

Now, in 2021, entertainment options have somewhat increased. Times Square Grand Slam has been a phenomenal upgrade. Huge, and fun, arcade, laser tag, bowling and catching a movie all in one place. And it's locally owned. Supporting this establishment is a must for any Tylerite.

Tyler needs more, though.

In a recent post on Tyler, Tx Rants, Raves, & Recommendations Facebook group, someone asked about what restaurants should replace the now closed Grub Burger Bar or Five Guys. Many answered with stop adding restaurants to Tyler and add some entertainment options. Thank you!

Even if it's something as small as a Top Golf or a Dave & Busters, that's a start. Tyler is getting to the size that entertainment options MUST increase. A concert venue would be great. Even a small amusement park the size of Splash Kingdom would be a fun option.

The City of Tyler needs to open up and let this happen. Tyler has an exhausting amount of places to eat. We need to balance it out and add some entertainment options, both for the family and for the adults alike. The night life of Tyler needs to open up as well. Midnight, or 1 a.m. on Saturdays, can no longer be the cut off point. Let's make it happen Tyler officials. Tyler's growth depends on it.

