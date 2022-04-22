Texas will be on full display in Kansas City this summer. It was revealed this morning that George Strait has added the Limestone Kid to his GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium show, set for July 30th.

The lineup already featured Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town, but now Parker McCollum will too be throwing down before King George's set that night.

“George Strait has been my favorite country singer my whole life. This song is such a classic staple in country music so I was really hoping we could get it right and do the song justice. I think we did. I sure hope he and (producer) Tony Brown would think so too if they heard it.” - Parker McCollum, upon releasing his cover of "Carrying Your Love With Me" last year (listen up top).

And George was actually at his wedding last month, well sorta. Parker and Hallie Ray's first dance as husband and wife was to George Strait's "I Cross My Heart."

In addition to getting married, it has been an eventful year for The Gold Chain Cowboy. The reigning ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year sold out RODEOHOUSTON, landed his second career No. 1, "To Be Loved By You," and now he'll get to perform with one of his childhood idols, one of OUR childhood idols, at a freakin' stadium.

