Whataburger just turned 71 years old on August 8 with the anniversary of the first store being opened in Corpus Christi. Since that date, Whataburger expanded across Texas and into some of the surrounding Southern states. A couple of years ago, Whataburger began spreading their tasty burgers outside of the South. News has come in of some new stores opening thanks to an East Texas NFL superstar.

Patrick Mahomes has become an investor in KMO Burger, a group that plans on building around thirty Whataburger stores not only in the Kansas City area, where he's the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, but throughout Missouri and into Kansas as well.

Growing up in East Texas, it's easy to find a Whataburger close by. Patrick Mahomes has fond memories of eating at Whataburger growing up in Whitehouse. It's one of things he missed the most when he arrived in Kansas City, Missouri to begin his pro career. He even suggested bringing a store to Kansas City through a Whataburger tweet from a couple of years ago.

Whataburger locations are expected to open in Overland Park, Kansas, Lee's Summit, Missouri, Independence, Missouri and Blue Spring Springs, Missouri this Fall. Two locations are expected to open in Kansas City in 2022. This news follows the news of Patrick Mahomes joining the ownership group behind Kansas City's Major League Soccer team. He also has an ownership stake in Major League Baseball's Kansas City Royals.

Our East Texas NFL superstar is already set up nicely for a life after football. And it will be that much easier for Patrick to get a taste of home.

