The One Texas Restaurant With A Full-Size Water Ride Inside

This changes everything. Did you know that there is a Houston, TX-based restaurant chain that guarantees that your kids can't be bored while waiting to be seated for dinner?

It's called Rainforest Cafe, and it looks like a delicious blast. The company boasts locations in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, the U.A.E., Japan, and Malta.

As you've likely already put together, it's a jungle-themed restaurant chain that offers "sumptuous food, cool shade among the lush vegetation of this unique ecosystem," and guess what? The one in Galveston has a full-size adventure water ride.

Rainforest Café Restaurant River Adventure Ride in Galveston is just $7 per person. It's a jungle-themed water raft ride that's located right inside the restaurant, just next to the gift shop.

Here's what folks had to say about it:

Sweet Epiphany: "So it's Jungle Cruise meets Indiana Jones meets Pirates of the Caribbean. But the vehicle of choice for the ride was a bit odd considering you don't drop or even go at very fast speeds. Doesn't even look like you'd get much water on you. But looks like a fun experience if you're eating in the restaurant or waiting for a reservation."

Ryan Barner "It would be funny if this was the only way to get from the host stand to the tables."

Shadowcat107: "I never knew there was a ride. I love the Rainforest Cafe, but a ride in the restaurant is pretty cool."

It's not a high-speed roller coaster with 360 twists and loops, by any means, but it's not a bad way to spend 10 minutes while you wait to eat, right? Check it out: