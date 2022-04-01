The Postage Stamp Is One Of The Coolest AirBnB’s In Tyler, TX

We know you're planning a summer getaway or trip but if these gas prices and inflation keeps going the way its going you may have to start to consider some alternatives, like becoming a tourist in your own hometown. I was checking out some "staycation" ideas here in East Texas and I came across one of the coolest Air BnB's in the area and its right in the heart of Tyler. The funny thing is, if you work downtown, you have probably passed by this building everyday and didn't even know what it was.

The Postage Stamp Is located right in the heart of downtown Tyler.

I already see a bunch of folks going "THAT'S AN AIRBNB?". Yes it is and before we take you on the inside, let's give you a little background on it from Superhost Grace. Its a brand-new studio that's super clean and is the perfect place to stay for leisure or business when visiting Tyler. This studio has all of the necessities for a comfortable stay including a clean & beautiful bathroom, washer/dryer & equipped kitchen. Clean and comfortable bed along with WIFI and TV.

You're steps Away From Downtown Shopping And Options

With amazing restaurants like Culture ETX, Prime 102 and ETX Brewing all within walking distance, this place is perfect if you have time to get outside and check out what Tyler has to offer! I think this is the coolest AirBnB in the city and I plan on staying there soon myself just for the experience! Check out some photos of the interior below.

"The Postage Stamp": One Of The Coolest AirBnB Stays in Tyler

