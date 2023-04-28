The Six Flags Roller Coasters Are Screaming Out Your Name
Thrill seekers and adrenaline junkies can feed their appetite for air time, speed, twists and turns on the numerous thrilling roller coasters at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington, Texas.
From classic wooden coasters to steel coasters, to hybrid wooden and steel coasters to water coasters, Six Flags Over Texas has a roller coaster for any level of thrill seeker. From the gentle bunny hops of the Mini Mine Train to the high-speed downhill and banking curves of Titan there are plenty of opportunities to get your adrenaline pumping.
Interact with us and you could win a pair of tickets to experience all that Six Flags Over Texas has to offer. From rides to attractions to shows, and of course food and snacks.
You can even experience the new water coaster AQUAMAN: Power Wave. You can take a ride on the park's latest and first-of-its-kind coaster just like we did this past March.
This contest will end on Sunday, June 4th and the winners will be selected and contacted on Monday, June 5th.