The Six Flags Roller Coasters Are Screaming Out Your Name

Thrill seekers and adrenaline junkies can feed their appetite for air time, speed, twists and turns on the numerous thrilling roller coasters at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington, Texas.

From classic wooden coasters to steel coasters, to hybrid wooden and steel coasters to water coasters, Six Flags Over Texas has a roller coaster for any level of thrill seeker. From the gentle bunny hops of the Mini Mine Train to the high-speed downhill and banking curves of Titan there are plenty of opportunities to get your adrenaline pumping.

Interact with us and you could win a pair of tickets to experience all that Six Flags Over Texas has to offer. From rides to attractions to shows, and of course food and snacks.

You can even experience the new water coaster AQUAMAN: Power Wave. You can take a ride on the park's latest and first-of-its-kind coaster just like we did this past March.

This contest will end on Sunday, June 4th and the winners will be selected and contacted on Monday, June 5th.

Newest Coaster At Six Flags Over Texas, AQUAMAN: Power Wave

Six Flags Over Texas will open their 14th roller coaster March 11, 2023. This will be a launch-style first-of-its-kind water coaster

KID FLASH Cosmic Coaster At Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Opening Summer 2023 will be a first-of-its-kind single rail family racing coaster at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio. This roller coaster is geared towards younger guests that are at least 36' tall.

Six Flags Over Texas Mourns The Loss Of Former Favorite Park Rides

Six Flags Over Texas wrapped up a huge celebration in August as it celebrated its 60th anniversary. During the 60 year history of Six Flags, there has been a handful of memorable rides, attractions and shows that have had to be retired and removed from the park for various different reasons. Here's a look back at them as they were displayed for the parks' 'Fright Fest' event.
