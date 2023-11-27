Western Winter Wonderland: The Top 10 Snowiest Cities In Texas

Winter is Rapidly Approaching And If You Live In Cities Like Houston or Austin, Then Chances Are Slim That You'll See Snow.

But if you're wondering where you can find snow at in Texas, we decided to look up what cities in Texas are expected to receive the most snow in 2023.

We all know that snowfall is a rarity that captivates both locals and visitors alike. Known for its scorching summers and mild winters, the Lone Star State occasionally experiences a whimsical transformation when delicate snowflakes blanket its landscapes.

Texans often celebrate this meteorological anomaly with a sense of wonder and excitement.

Children rush outdoors to build snowmen, families engage in spirited snowball fights, and communities come together to savor the magical ambiance. The juxtaposition of snow against the usual Texas backdrop creates a picturesque scene that feels almost surreal.

The unpredictability of snow in Texas adds to its charm....and chaos.

When a winter storm sweeps across the state, it brings with it not only the beauty of snow-covered landscapes but also chaos as schools may close, businesses alter their hours and the roads get bad and cause headaches for many.

But if you LOVE the white stuff, then you need to head towards the PANHANDLE of Texas.

Using information from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) database, we found which cities in the Lone Star State get the most annual snowfall. While the major cities receive less than inch annually, the cities in the top 10 see no less than 9 inches of snow every year.

