Perryton Devastated By Tornado, Killing Three Injuring Dozens

Just over 8,200 people live in the town of Perryton, Texas. On Thursday, Perryton lost three of its citizens while some estimated that over 100 people sustained injuries when a tornado took aim at the Panhandle town and left devastation behind.

According to the Dallas Morning News a mobile home park took a direct hit and the Perryton Fire Chief, Paul Dutcher said at least 30 trailers were damaged or destroyed and at least one person was killed in the mobile home park.

Perryton's Downtown also took a major hit and as of Friday morning power was still out in the city.

United Supermarkets issued a statement saying they were working as quickly as possible to get their store back and running to serve the people of Perryton.

“The United Family is deeply saddened by the natural disaster that occurred in Perryton, TX last night, and our prayers are with our team members and guests in Perryton. The Perryton United Supermarkets store is working tirelessly to regain power to the store and will open to guests as soon as possible. We are working with state emergency responders to provide water and resources to first-responders.”

Below you will see pictures from users on social media showing the destruction in Perryton.

Please keep the people of Perryton in your thoughts and prayers as they work to rebuild and heal.

