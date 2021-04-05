There Was An Earthquake In Louisiana Near The Texas Border

One of the many reasons I'll probably never live on the West Coast, besides exorbitant housing prices, wildfires, and other reasons, is earthquakes. But since many Californians are relocating to Texas with their "In-N-Out Burgers" they are also bringing with those pesky earthquakes with them.

Okay, this particular ground quake didn't happen in Texas, it actually happened in Louisiana just outside of Shreveport on April Fools Day according to The Shreveport Times and The United States Geological Survey.

USGS

The quake measured a 3.0 magnitude, which is considered a "minor quake", at 2:26 a.m. on April 1. Even though the quake was about 3.1 miles underground, it could still be felt by some residents.

The epicenter was closest to Blanchard in Caddo Parish Louisiana, with reports of weak shaking in Shreveport and Bossier City. The USGS also received a report of activity from as far as Kilgore that night but it seems like most of us in Texas slept through it.

Now earthquakes are rare in Louisiana but they have become more frequent lately in Texas. There was a 3.0 shaker reported in West Texas on April 3rd near Toyah, Texas which happened about 3 miles underground too.

I don't know what's bubbling below the surface in Texas but with all these quakes on the rise, it must mean one thing: Californians stop moving to Texas please. Thanks.