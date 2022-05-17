Get our free mobile app

There are so many children across East Texas that are asking themselves the question, "Why not me? Why can't I have a family?" Reading those words should stir up so many emotions within you because every child deserves a parent that they can turn to for any reason and never wonder if they are going to have a family to belong to.

There are hundreds of children here in East Texas and thousands within Texas that do not have a parental figure to turn to for advice. Through adoption, we can give that to a Texas child because no child ever outgrows the need for a parent.

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, there are more than six thousand children that have been abused, neglected, or abandoned by their biological parents that are awaiting adoption here in Texas. The state says that more than 60% of them are 6-years-old and older. Many of these children are currently living with foster families.

When you think about adoption, please consider children of all ages and not just babies, toddlers, and preschoolers. Be thinking about the older children who are in their teens and those that are almost about to age out of foster care. These children have been looking for their permanent family for quite a while and through adoption, you can help forge a new identity with them as they begin a new phase of their life with you standing right by their side to navigate and guide them along.

Through the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, you can inquire about children that are available for adoption while learning how to become a foster family along with the full adoption process.

These 46 Adoptable East Texas Children Want A Permanent Family These East Texas children are looking for that special family to welcome them into their lives and make them feel special and be a permanent part of their family through adoption.

For the identity and protection of these children, only basic limited information is provided by the state. To learn more about these children, please visit the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

To see more children that are available for adoption in Texas visit the TDFPS website

These East Texas Children Simply Want The Gift Of A Loving Family These children are looking for that special family to welcome them into their lives and to make them a permanent part of their family through adoption.

