One of the biggest decisions parents will make when having a child is what that baby's name will be. Some parents want a unique name, a family name, or just one that they think sounds nice.

Every year we see a shift in the popularity of certain names. Some stay at the top for years on end, some gradually decline, and some shoot into major popularity seemingly out of nowhere.

Many of these names remain pretty consistent through the years. Names like Isabella, Sophi/Sofia, and my personal favorite, Emily, have all been at the top for a long time.

We've recently seen an interesting shift of the name that's been the most popular for many years. This is the first year since 2013 that Emma was not the number one name for baby girls in Texas. The most popular name for baby girls in Texas is now Olivia. Emma still holds strong in the number two spot.

I like all of the names that are in the top 25, and I'm not surprised to see most of them there. However, there are a few that I didn't think were that popular. For example, I had no idea that the name Genesis was so common.

If you are looking for some baby name inspo or you just want to see if your name is on the list, take a look at the top 25 names for baby girls in Texas via the Social Security Administration:

25 Most Popular Girl Baby Names in Texas These are the 25 most popular names for baby girls in Texas as of 2020.