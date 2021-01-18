Thief Steals Car with 4 Year Old Inside, Returns Car, Scolds Mom

Who would have thought that a thief would have a conscience. Apparently, an Oregon car thief does. Can we call it hypocritical? I'm not sure, but it did teach this mother an important lesson.

Beaverton, Oregon resident, Crystal Leary, needed to quickly grab a couple of items at Basics Meat Market. Thinking that it's just a quick trip, she left her four year old son in the car with the engine running. This would leave the car unlocked, the perfect opportunity for a car thief.

Well, a car thief seized that opportunity and took off in Crystal's car with her son still inside. However, this thief wasn't too keen on the fact that the four year old was his passenger. He returned to Basics Meat Market and yelled at the mother for leaving her son in the car and even threatened to call the police on her.

Would they both be arrested? It would be an interesting predicament.

The thief ordered Crystal to get her son out of the car and he drove away...in her car. Crystal had this to say to KPTV:

As moms, we get really busy, and we think we’re just running in for a second. This is just a perfect example of letting our guards down and how terribly it could have ended. So, I’m just thankful that he’s OK. It was so stupid, and I’ll never do that again. But it’s that split second decision that could just change everything.

Luckily, Crystal's four year old son was not hurt. Authorities are still looking for her 2013 Honda Pilot and the thief.