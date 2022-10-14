It doesn't what time of year it is, sitting down for a Ghostbusters marathon is always fun. Slimer, Stay Puff Marshmallow Man, that iconic theme song, there's not many who aren't familiar with their adventures. Since their first movie in 1984, Ghostbusters has remained a pop culture staple whether through movies, cartoons, video games or toys. Well Ghostbuster fans, you can live out your ghost busting dreams when you take a trip to the Pacific Northwest.

Ghostbusters Permanent in Pop Culture

I have always been a fan of Ghostbusters. I love both of the original movies. And while obviously not near as good as the original two, I did enjoy the 2016 Ghostbusters movie and Ghostbusters: Afterlife. I even woke up on Saturday mornings as a kid to watch the Ghostbusters cartoon (of which I am watching an episode right now on YouTube.) For my next vacation, I am going to try to talk the girlfriend into a trip to Oregon to stay at this Ghostbusters themed rental.

Ghostbusters Vacation Stay

A Ghostbusters firehouse has been built that is perfect for ghost busting. Its a two bedroom, one bath stay with a full kitchen. From the sounds of the description, you will have full access to all of the ghost busting gadgets on site or just settle in for a game of pinball or pool. Even better, have your own Ghostbusters movie marathon during your stay.

Don't cross the streams. - Egon

Why? - Peter Venkman

It would be bad. - Egon

It doesn't have to be around Halloween, either, for you and your friends to book a stay. Take a virtual tour of the Ghostbusters firehouse below and learn how to book a stay at vacasa.com.

Ghostbusters Themed Rental in Portland, Oregon

