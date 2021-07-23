The City of Tyler Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying suspects that allegedly stole a wallet. The last thing I want to do is say someone is guilty, because we all are innocent until proven guilty. But that is exactly why our local law enforcement wants to talk to the suspects in the photos.

Each week the Tyler Police Department release photos with the caption of "Find Em Friday". As you can see from the photo these suspects allegedly stole a wallet from that was left on a self-checkout at the CVS location at 5th and Broadway. The photos released make it seem as if the couple took the wallet but that is why law enforcement would like to talk to the two individuals and find out what happened.

The Wallet Went Missing Almost 3 Weeks Ago

As you can expect our Tyler officers are very busy and they needed time to investigate this incident. But it has been 3 weeks and no wallet has been returned. The caption on the post made by the Tyler Police Department states that the couple looked through the wallet then decided to keep it.

If You Can Identify the Alleged Suspects Here is How You Can Help

If you know who the alleged suspects are you are being asked to contact Detective Rodseth at 903-535-0194 or call the Tyler/Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833. Just remember that if your wallet was taken you would hope that our neighbors would assist in helping you get it back.

