Get ready for a day full of smoked meat, live music, and great friends at the 12th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort – Grant!

We know you still have questions heading into the weekend, so we've gone ahead and answered pretty much every question we can think of. Let's go, y'all! Here's everything you need to know to have the best day ever.

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival 2026: Your Ultimate Guide!

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📍 Location & Parking

We’re heading back to The Park of East Texas at 204 Patton Lane, Tyler, TX this year.

Parking: On-site parking is available. Limited handicapped parking is also available.

Pro Tip: While there will be plenty of parking, traffic can back up during peak times. Skip entry and exit lines—consider using Lyft or Uber.

🎟️ Ticket Types & Gate Times

VIP Entry: 12:00 PM (Noon) (sponsored by Altra Federal Credit Union).

BBQ + Concert Entry: 1:00 PM.

Concert-Only Entry: 3:45 PM.

All ticket holders enter through one tent, with designated lanes for each ticket type—including a Quick Lane for folks without chairs, bags, or purses. Have your ticket ready (printed or digital) for a speedy scan!

🎶 Music Lineup (Altra Federal Credit Union Stage)

Hudson Westbrook

Aaron Watson

Tracy Byrd

Southall

Bottomland

Parker Ryan

🍖 BBQ & Beverages

BBQ Sampling kicks off at noon, with 17+ of Texas’ best BBQ joints serving up smoky goodness.

👉 Pro tip: The early bird gets the brisket. While sampling begins at Noon, the good stuff could go fast—just saying.

After 4:00 PM, some BBQ joints may offer additional food for purchase (not guaranteed). There will also be select food trucks on-site.

Drink Tickets: All alcoholic beverages require drink tickets. You can buy them with cash or card at any of the bar areas. ATMs will also be available. VIPs have their own bar and drink tents for upgraded access.

👜 Bag Policy & What to Bring

CLEAR BAG POLICY IN EFFECT:

Only clear bags or phone-sized clutches are allowed.

No purses, backpacks, coolers, fanny packs, or bags that aren’t clear.

SPECIAL UPDATE: Strollers and wagons that are being used for children and toddlers WILL BE ALLOWED. But they are subject to search.

Chairs & Blankets: Bring ‘em along for designated chill zones. Just remember—the area in front of the stage is reserved for standing room only.

🌦️ Weather Policy

Red Dirt is rain or shine, so bring that poncho if needed!

BUT lightning = not a party. In case of severe weather, you’ll be asked to head to your vehicle or shelter. Public safety officials will advise on the next steps.

No refunds due to weather, as noted at purchase and on the website.

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival

🚪 Entry & Re-Entry

You’ll receive a wristband at the gate—don’t lose it! It’s your ticket to come and go freely throughout the day.

No wristband = no re-entry.

Tailgating is not allowed, and Tyler PD will monitor the parking area throughout the day.

🚫 What NOT to Bring

Outside food or drinks.

Coolers or trays (yes, even cardboard ones).

Weapons or illegal substances.

Pets (except service animals with documentation).

🚻 Restrooms

You'll find restrooms near the BBQ area along the western fence line.

VIPs, you’ve got your own designated facilities inside the VIP zone.

🍴 Hungry Later?

After 4:00 PM, BBQ vendors may sell additional food (no guarantees!), and food trucks will be ready to serve up more tasty eats.

For updates, FAQs, and all the juicy details, visit reddirtbbqfest.com.

Official Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival '25 Photo Gallery: 3/4 We've got hundreds of great photos this year. If you see a pic you like, download and share on your socials for free. Please give proper credit and tag Jamie Good Studios (@JamieGoodeStudios).