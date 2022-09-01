Think Top Golf, But For Soccer: TOCA Social To Open In Texas In 2023

If you've been to Top Golf, then you already its a ton of fun for the whole family. Now, take that same concept but instead of "golf", you replace it with "soccer" and you'll get something called TOCA Social which is preparing its American invasion by opening up its first location directly challenging Top Golf's home turf.

What Is TOCA Social?

According to their website, TOCA Social is the world’s first interactive football and dining experience, combining immersive gaming and world class food and drink.

According to WFAA, the first location in London opened in August 2021 at The O2, a live entertainment and retail destination. The U.K.-based location garnered more than 25,000 guests per month, including celebrities, social media influencers and cast members of "Ted Lasso."

The Company Plans To Open Its First American Location In Dallas's Design District.

A one-story, 36,000-square-foot office space will be renovated into a three-story, 57,000-square-foot entertainment destination. Locals will recognize the building from its Tin Man water tower, which will be retained in the design. Dallas' location will feature 34 TOCA boxes to play soccer (27 boxes on the first level and seven on the second level) and four bars for food and drinks.

Will TOCA Social Take Down TopGolf In Its Home Base?

Even though TopGolf was started in England just like TOCA Social, the company is now headquartered in Dallas and has several locations spread out through the city. Looks like they maybe getting a worthy competitor considering soccer is WAAAY more popular than golf but we'll see soon enough. I'm excited to check it out!

