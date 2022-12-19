Third Largest Meth Bust in Border Patrol History Just Happened in Texas

It's hard to look at this as a good thing knowing that there is likely so much more making it across our border and onto our streets, but we'll chock this up as a win any day. The third largest meth bust in U.S. Border Patrol history recently happened between the cities of Nuevo Laredo and Corpus Christi, TX.

“This historical seizure is a prime example of our Agents’ efforts to continuously impact and degrade Transnational Criminal Organizations exploiting the Rio Grande Valley,” Gloria I. Chavez, RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent said. “I am extremely proud of our Border Patrol Agents and how the interdiction kept these dangerous narcotics out of our communities.”

The price tag on the bust is truly staggering.

According to Valley Central, "The inspection led to agents discovering 1,440 Clorox bottles filled with liquid meth weighing over 3,000 pounds. The street value of the seized meth is estimated at nearly $100 million, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection."

This bust on the heels of the largest liquid fentanyl bust in U.S. history, it happened just a few weeks ago. As fentanyl overdoses continue to surge both in Texas and nationwide, some good news out of South Texas. A traffic stop near Corpus Christi, TX turned into a history-making drug bust.

Roughly 25 pounds or 3 gallons of liquid fentanyl, was confiscated that day. You can read more on the record setting bust right here. For now we can find some solace knowing that $100 million worth of meth is off the street.

