This Arcade in Corpus Christi Will Give You Throwback Vibes

When I was growing up, arcades were a fabric of our childhood. I had Tilt and Aladdin's Castle and a little before my time was a place called Goldmine. I will take it one further, my Friday nights in Jr High and High School had me at the skating rink. Where I would spend more than half of my night playing 'Street Fighter 2.' It was like you saw a video game in almost every convenience store that you walked in, Just like there used to be payphones at every corner store as well. Who remembers those days? I sure do miss them. I just found a place that brings back those arcade vibes.

It had so many games that brought back so many memories. Check out a few of the games I played: Galaga, NBA Jam, Street Fighter 2, Pac-Man, and of course, you can't forget pinball. It was awesome! Check the throwback vibe this place will bring you in the video below. You can also visit the Quasar Arcade website.

Last month, Sunrise Mall received its third separate notice from Corpus Christi's Code Enforcement on May 2. The new notice is a health and safety one, saying the building is unsafe and unfit, according to KRISTV in Corpus Christi.

The Doors Are Closed But The Memories Remain

The building still remains but it is closed to the public. No demolishing has happened yet. Memories are loaded inside this dead mall. Families would come from all over to have a shopping day. Kids would play in the arcade and teens could meet up with their friends after school at the food court.

Check Out Sunrise Mall:

Scroll down and check out what the mall looks like now. Get ready for some major nostalgia to kick in. The place looks sad and a bit creepy, floors are dusty, paint is gone, staircases are blocked; it's a mess.

Check out 28 images of the now abandoned and dead mall in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Sunrise Mall will shine no more.

Take A Look Inside the Decayed and Abandoned Sunrise Mall