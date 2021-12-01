This Shocking Video Leads Parents in Crockett, Texas to Sue Local Day Care

I have two daughters who attend daycare in Tyler, I can speak first hand that this is every parents' worst nightmare. Children being treated this way is wrong, and these types of videos leave parents feeling helpless, and even as one mother said like she failed her kid.

This shocking surveillance video puts on full display the disturbing manner in which some of the children were being treated at Treehouse Academy in Crockett, Texas. This worker is caught on video spanking a toddler and violently flipping him over, snatching him up by one arm.

"These parents trusted this child care center to provide quality care for their children in a safe environment. The Treehouse Academy violated this trust by failing to protect these children," said Bradley Leger, the families' attorney.

Now ABC13 is reporting that the parents of seven children who attended the day care have filed a lawsuit against the day care, they are accusing it of repeated neglect and abuse.

This poor toddler's mother, Paula Vargas Mendez, who even worked at the day care of course thought her son was safe. But she was wrong. She says in an interview with ABC13's Jessica Willey that she feels as if she failed her son.

"He would start crying. He would start shaking and he would start hiding," Vargas Mendez says fight back tears. "I feel like I failed my kid in every way possible. I feel like I could have done something sooner."

What's even worse is that the Crockett Police Department is reporting that there are more videos just like this from Treehouse Academy. In all, three workers have been charged, and the parents of the children want the day care to be held responsible, and rightfully so.

"These parents trusted this child care center to provide quality care for their children in a safe environment. The Treehouse Academy violated this trust by failing to protect these children," said Bradley Leger, the families' attorney.

How would you react? What would you do if you discovered a video of your child being treated like this? Absolutely devastating.

Meet Texas' Alternative to Blippi, Cowboy Jack Cowboy Jack won my kids over with his “Carwash Fun at Buc-ees" episode. He won me over in his video titled “Parents: Meet Cowboy Jack,” in which he promises that, unlike his counterpart, he doesn’t do silly voices, which piqued my interest as those annoying voices are the absolute worst.

With kind eyes and genuine smile he introduces himself, like a true Texan, as John, the father of a little boy and a baby girl. This really seems like a person you can trust with your child’s attention.

Here are 14 Exotic Animals That You Can Own in Texas Texas has an estimated 7.2 million dogs, more than any other state, this according to the American Veterinary Association. Safe to say, dogs are a Texan's best friend. But perhaps you’re interested in branching out a bit and adding a less common exotic pet to your home.

Granted a few of these exotics are regulated and will require permits.