This Sunday, You Can Get Free Admission to State Parks in Texas

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

If you've been wanting to get outside and enjoy some time in the great outdoors, this weekend would be a great time to do just that. Sunday, all state parks in Texas will be waiving their day-use admission fees for the day.

Texas Parks and Wildlife is having the free admission day as a way to honor veterans as we get closer to Veterans Day. The only catch to get in on the free admission is that you will need to reserve your space ahead of time.

Many of our state parks are still operating under capacity restrictions. You can make your reservation online by going to the Texas Parks and Wildlife website. You can follow this link to get there.

You can also call 512-389-8900 to make your reservation with Texas Parks and Wildlife.

This does include the second largest canyon in the U.S., Palo Duro Canyon. They did post an announcement on social media about the free admission day, and did point out that camping and other activity fees will still be in place.

They will also be having a park clean-up on Saturday (11/7). It will be from 9 AM until 12 PM. Registration is also required for that event. They do encourage social distancing and wearing masks at places like public restrooms, or "choke points" where people will be in close proximity to each other.

You can get more info about the clean-up day by following this link.

Palo Duro Canyon has been a popular destination with several people while other places have been shutdown this year. If you're wanting to enjoy either one of these days this weekend, you'll want to reserve your spot now.