(TYLER) I think I've made a new friend at my home just south of Tyler, Texas. And now I'm considering starting my own Hundred Acre Wood. Or, THREE Acre Wood, rather.

A Hawk Has Been Visiting My East Texas Property For Days

For the past several days, this hawk has been patrolling my property. Now, I've heard hawks flying over from time to time and when I do I a) make sure my cats are inside and b) say a little prayer for any of the squirrels who make their homes within my realm. However, this has been...different. Yeah--three days now. This hawk calls and/or squawks for hours at a time.

The First Flyover Got My Attention

The first time I heard it, I wandered outside curiously onto my front porch and WHOOOOSH! The enormous hawk dove down over my roof line, down to eye level, before ascending into the tall pine tree just north of my front door. This went on throughout the day until I finally became somewhat accustomed to the sounds of my new visitor.

The Hawk Was Waiting When I Got Home

The next day, I was coming home, and I was pulling up when I saw the hawk again, in all of its wild glory, perched on the fence. I paused in the road, taken aback. And then I was even more surprised as I inched forward to the turn onto my driveway, and it didn't budge. At all. It looked at me with its piercing hawk eyes and even turned its head to the side. But still, it remained perched atop my fence.

Read More: Texas Officials Say Leave Baby Wildlife Alone. At Least, Usually

The swooshing and calling have continued today to the point where I confess, I've been googling "hawk visiting" just to see what I could find. Hey, maybe it's a good omen? Hmm. Well, let's just say if they're right and I'm due for a spiritual awakening, I'm good with that. That'd certainly make life more interesting.

Why Would A Hawk Stay In One Area?

In my admittedly extensive "why is this hawk hanging around?" googling endeavor, I found a few reasons a hawk might stick around an area for several days. Wildlife experts say it could be because there's plenty of food nearby, it's protecting territory, or there may even be nesting activity in the area. So while I still don't know exactly why this particular hawk has decided to become my weekend companion, apparently, it's not unheard of.

But if, in reality, it's simply a moment in time when I was given the gift of seeing this magnificent bird up close and he just wanted to stay for the weekend, I'm good with that, too.

Grateful. :)

Have You Ever Had A Wild Animal Adopt Your Property?

Have you ever had an animal visit your property in a way that felt more than just a sighting? I would love to hear from ya at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

The 5 Smallest Towns in East Texas A look at the five smallest incorporated towns in East Texas, where small populations meet deep roots and everyday charm. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley