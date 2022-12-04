This &#8220;Ultimate Party House&#8221; In Texas Is For Sale

This “Ultimate Party House” In Texas Is For Sale

Realtor.com

Everyone will want to come hang out with you!

On the outside, it looks like a normal home but go inside and you'll see what basically looks like a "funhouse" with everything you need to have a great time. Well, you'll have that inside this wild home in Fort Worth that's perfect for parties.

The listing says "Think Fort Worth's ULTIMATE party house meets the coolest investment property!"

Lance Blann, Dave Perry Miller Real Estate Realtor.com
loading...

Located four miles east of downtown Ft Worth and close to AT&T Stadium, the home being sold by Lance Blann of Dave Perry Miller Real Estate is described as "a dream property for sports fanatics, multiple families, investors, or someone looking to host the best parties ever".

When You Hear About The Features, You Have To Wonder If A Rock Star Once Owned It...

Lance Blann, Dave Perry Miller Real Estate Realtor.com
loading...

The main house features four bedrooms, including two master bedrooms. The full studio back house is loft style with hot tub and underground wine cellar. ALSO,

  • In ground heated pool with slide and diving board,
  • outdoor shower
  • outdoor kitchen
  • pool tables
  • air hockey
  • Astro turf from TCU's field
  • party lighting
  • and even parking for a tour bus!

Over 7,000 Square Feet And Under A Million Bucks!

Lance Blann, Dave Perry Miller Real Estate Realtor.com
loading...

You can play pool by the pool and not have to spend a million dollars because you can get all this for just under $750,000. Let's be nosy and take a closer look inside!

This Fun Texas Party House Just Hit The Market

The listing describes it as the "ULTIMATE party house"! Let's look inside the property for sale in Fort Worth.

Disgraced Texas Lawyer's Coliseum Style Home For Sale

Famed Houston Attorney Tony Buzbee’s Stunning $20 Million Mansion is on The Market, Let's Look

Did you know that in 2019 Tony Buzbee ran for mayor of Houston, Texas? He ultimately lost to incumbent Sylvester Turner. But, of course most of us know him as the attorney who is representing women who have accused NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and misconduct.

Ten Cities With The Most Expensive Homes In Texas

If you got money and are ready to buy an EXPENSIVE home, these 10 Texas Cities have what you're looking for.
Filed Under: for sale, fort worth, house, Indoor Pool, party, property, real estate, Sports, texas
Categories: East Texas News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 101.5 KNUE