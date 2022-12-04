This “Ultimate Party House” In Texas Is For Sale
Everyone will want to come hang out with you!
On the outside, it looks like a normal home but go inside and you'll see what basically looks like a "funhouse" with everything you need to have a great time. Well, you'll have that inside this wild home in Fort Worth that's perfect for parties.
The listing says "Think Fort Worth's ULTIMATE party house meets the coolest investment property!"
Located four miles east of downtown Ft Worth and close to AT&T Stadium, the home being sold by Lance Blann of Dave Perry Miller Real Estate is described as "a dream property for sports fanatics, multiple families, investors, or someone looking to host the best parties ever".
When You Hear About The Features, You Have To Wonder If A Rock Star Once Owned It...
The main house features four bedrooms, including two master bedrooms. The full studio back house is loft style with hot tub and underground wine cellar. ALSO,
- In ground heated pool with slide and diving board,
- outdoor shower
- outdoor kitchen
- pool tables
- air hockey
- Astro turf from TCU's field
- party lighting
- and even parking for a tour bus!
Over 7,000 Square Feet And Under A Million Bucks!
You can play pool by the pool and not have to spend a million dollars because you can get all this for just under $750,000. Let's be nosy and take a closer look inside!