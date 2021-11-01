I've been to quite a few concerts in my time, but you can't really call a Kenny Chesney performance a concert, it is an all night party! If you haven't had the pleasure of singing along with Kenny to his huge collection of hits, this is one party you will not want to miss out on. If you don't have it on your 2022 calendar already put Kenny Chesney on Saturday June, 4th 2022 as he blows the roof of AT&T Stadium.

The tour is being called 'Here and Now Tour 2022, and the reason for that is because that is what Kenny loves most about performing these live shows. He loves that everyone is celebrating the here and now with great country music turned up loud. The show is on the weekend so you don't have to stress about going to work the next day, this will be one night you will not forget.

This Week You Can Snatch Up Discounted Kenny Chesney Concert Tickets

For only one week you will be able to get 5 Day Party Pricing tickets to see Kenny Chesney plus his amazing supporting artists of Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pierce. That is one fantastic lineup and you can get tickets at a discount, this is a win-win.

Get our free mobile app

Don't Worry You Will Soon Be Able to Win Tickets to See Kenny Chesney

101.5 KNUE has secured some tickets to giveaway for this incredible show, you will be able to win a pair in next week. But make sure you have our app downloaded to increase your chances of winning.

PICTURES: See Inside Kenny Chesney's Spectacular $14 Million Tennessee Estate Kenny Chesney has listed his 4-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 12,599-square-foot hilltop estate in Tennessee for just under $14 million, and pictures show an opulent Mediterranean villa that is lavish even by the standards of other celebrity mansions.

20 Unusual Laws in the State of Texas We want you to stay legal so here is a list of 20 strange laws you could break in the state of Texas.