With all of the Halloween Candy surrounding you, you’ll need something yummy to offset the sugar rush. Here are three yummy pumpkin snacks to enjoy this weekend.

TikTok has become my go-to source for ideas in the kitchen. It’s so easy to watch a super short video of a recipe and make a decision as to whether or not I want to try to recreate it.

For years, I scrolled pinterest doing the same thing, but there’s something truly addictive about the TikTok scroll, and I have found myself spending hours upon hours exploring entertaining and educational videos.

Now, back to the snacks. If you’re like me, you’re stocked up on candy of the chocolate variety. My husband prefers the fruit flavored gummies, so we have it easy around here. He eats his candy, and I eat mine. Ha!

What we both love, though… is the snacks. These are the snacks that are likely to get made, and promptly eaten or hidden so that we don’t have to share.

Easy Fall Popcorn

Pop 1 large bag of popcorn, pour 2 tbsp of melted butter over your popped corn, sprinkle nutmeg, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon and powdered sugar.

Devour!

Simple Fall Snack Pumpkin Cream Cheese Dip

Add a tub of Philadelphia pumpkin cream cheese to a mixing bowl, then add 1 cup of powdered sugar and pumpkin pie spice to it.

Combine well and use as a dip with cinnamon sugar pita chips. Talk about super simple!!

Pumpkin Bread with Cream Cheese Filling

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

Add 1 cup of pumpkin puree to your mixing bowl, then add 1 egg, 1/2 cup of brown sugar, a ¼ cup of sugar, 1 tbsp of vegetable oil, 1 tbsp of light sour cream, 2 tbsp vanilla extract, and load it up with pumpkin spice. Mix well until it looks like baby food. Then add 1 cup of flour, and tsp baking powder.

In a separate bowl add 4 ounces of softened cream cheese, 1 egg, ¼ cup of sugar and a¼ cup of flour. Mix well.

Spray your pan with non-stick oil and start layering your batter, first with the pumpkin mix, and then with your cream cheese filling. Then another layer of the pumpkin mix. Top will a little more cream cheese filling, and swirl with a toothpick. Bake for 45 minutes. Cool 30 minutes before slicing.

