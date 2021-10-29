Three Festive Halloween Dinner Ideas to Make this Weekend

Halloween weekend is upon us, and if you don’t have kids and are skipping the Halloween parties this year I have some creative dinner ideas for you.

Sometimes you don’t want to turn the porch light on and interact with all of the little children trick-or-treating in the neighborhood. That’s okay. If you’re choosing not to give out treats this year, and still want to mark the occasion at home you could plan a festive fall dinner.

You know my go-to source for everything these days is TikTok, so here are some festive fall dinner entrees that would make your table more yummy than spooky.

Sheet Pan Chicken and Veggie Fajitas

This first one is super simple and quick, too. If you love to dine out for Mexican food, you’ll enjoy how simple this is to make at home.

Pre-heat the oven to 400 degrees.

Cut up 1 pound of chicken, 3 bell peppers: red, yellow and green, and ½ of a red onion

Line a sheet pan with parchment paper, or I use foil, and place your chicken, bell peppers and onion on the pan as pictured in the video.

Mix your spices together in a small bowl: 1 tbsp chili powder, 1 tbsp cumin, 1 tsp garlic powder, 1 tsp oregano, ½ tsp sea salt and black pepper to taste. Sprinkle across the chicken and the veggies.

In another bowl, combine 2 tbsp of avocado or olive oil with 2 tbsp of Spicy Roja Sauce and drizzle on the chicken and veggies. Then use tongs to mix everything together.

Roast at 400 for 10 minutes. Give everything a good toss, then return to the oven for 10-15 minutes. Then add 1 can of black beans and stir.

Serve with tortillas, shredded mozzarella cheese, sour cream, guacamole or avocados with lime wedges.

Zuchinni Chicken Enchiladas

Begin by preheating your oven to 350 degrees and cutting the ends off or your zucchini, and using a veggie peeler to create thin slices.

Next, Sautee shredded chicken with salt, pepper, paprika until cooked, then combine it with a small portion of the enchilada sauce.

Once cooked, layer three slices of zucchini together side by side. Add chicken to the top of the zucchini slices and roll them up. Place each one into a glass baking dish, and pour the rest of the enchilada sauce on top of your roll ups. Add shredded mozzarella cheese on top of the sauce.

Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.

Sweet Potato and Sage Butter Gnocchi

Bake 2 large sweet potatoes, remove skins and mash them in a bowl. Add 1 ½ cups of flour and a pinch of salt. Mix and roll into dough. Roll it into a long skinny line before cutting it into 1 inch long pieces. Roll those pieces and stamp with the tines of a fork and set aside.

Bring a pot of water to boil and add the gnocchi. Cook until tender, about 4-6 minutes.

Sautee 2 tbsp of butter, a handful of sage leaves and a small handful of grate parmesan cheese with salt and pepper. Add the gnocchi to the pan and cook until golden for about 2-3 minutes each side.

Serve with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese on top.

