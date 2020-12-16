Like many of us, I've been feeling nostalgic this holiday season. AND like many of us, I've been feeling slightly stressed out this holiday season. Ya know..."slightly." And so, in my efforts to satisfy both the at least selectively remember comforts of childhood while also providing a bit of panic-relief, I'm happy to report that I've run across some holidays helpers that may put a bit of twinkle into your festive celebrations. Especially since we're not going to holiday parties. Or most of us aren't anyway.

Thus, let's take a look at a few tried-and-true, beloved holiday drinks we loved as kids as give them a bit of an (ahem) adult makeover, shall we?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Well, it just wouldn't be right if I didn't include some version of the signature hot cocoa we know and love, right? Behold, the Spiked Peppermint Bark Hot Chocolate I discovered from The Daily Meal. A sweet, magical mix of schnapps, bourbon, crushed, peppermint, and chocolate chips. Here's the recipe.

Photo from Hello Fresh, via The Daily Meal

Another one I'm definitely making this year? An adult twist on the Christmas favorite, check out the Eggnog Martini! Frankly, I've never been a huge fan of eggnog. BUT I'm a devoted stan of martinis. Get the recipe here.

Photo courtesy of McCormick via The Daily Meal

And last, but certainly not least... I'm a HUGE coffee fan. So right away, if you're also a lover of the bean, we're already winning. But there's nothing quite as classic, nostalgic, and AH-mazing as an Irish Coffee. If you've never had it, I recommend rectifying this immediately. Get the recipe here.

Photo courtesy of Diageo via The Daily Meal

I foresee Norman Rockwell levels of nostalgic relaxation in my near future. What are your favorite Christmas and holiday beverages?

Since we can't share them with a big group of friends, we can at least deliver a little happiness to our loved one's homes, while keeping everyone safe. Here are several ideas of what you can bring to make their season merry, indeed.

Heartfelt Holiday Gifts You Can Deliver To Your Loved One's Front Porch: