Get ready to see the world of rodeo transformed with Kid Rock's Rock N Rodeo!

The music-infused rodeo will debut at the AT&T stadium on May 17 -- leading to the PBR World Finals Championship.

The PBR premier bull riding event -- PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast -- will be tied to this new and unique rodeo event with Kid Rock. Fans will get to enjoy the usual competitiveness of a rodeo but paired with an exciting rock & roll atmosphere.

Kid Rock's Rock N Rodeo will feature six teams competing, featuring Kid Rock live. Each of the competing teams will face off in barrel racing, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, team roping, steer wrestling, and breakaway roping.

