Teenagers in Texas have been pulling pranks for years. This is nothing new. However, law enforcement officers in Texas say a new TikTok trend prank is causing a serious problem, including misuse of emergency services.

Texas Police Warn of Dangerous TikTok Trend

According to a report by KVUE, the Round Rock Police Department is warning the public about this new trend that involves teenagers staging fake home invasions using AI-generated images, videos, or text messages sent to their parents.

How Teens Are Using AI to Fake Home Invasions

The parents don’t realize that the images are fake, and those images will show a homeless man sitting on a couch, standing in the kitchen, or eating food inside of their home.

As you would expect that is causing parents to have real fear and panic for the safety of their children. Some parents have called 911 to have law enforcement respond to the home to make sure everything is okay.

The Real Impact on Emergency Responders

Round Rock Police have responded to two calls related to this trend, both of which turned out to be pranks. While no one was injured, the time wasted by emergency services was not appreciated. This delayed responses to other emergency calls and causes unnecessary frustration.

Law enforcement is once again asking parents to speak with their children about the dangers and legal consequences of taking part in this new trend. And a reminder that making a false report is a criminal offense, but let’s hope this trend ends quickly and we don’t waste people’s time and no one needs criminal charges for acting like a foolish teenager.

