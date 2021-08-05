Timbo the Redneck’s Mother Confirms TikTok Star’s Death

TikTok star Timbo the Redneck has died. The comedic teenage personality (real name Timothy Hall) was killed on Saturday (July 31) while doing donuts in his truck at a friend's house.

According to his good friend Tony, the truck rolled over during the stunt, sending Hall out of the driver's side window. Then, the truck rolled over on top of him, killing him.

Hall was 18 years old at the time of the accident, and according to Tony's message on YouTube, Hall's girlfriend was also in the truck at the time. Her name and condition is unknown, however a news article at WCTV-TV describes an accident matching these details (without giving names) and adds that the 20-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries.

"I just wanted everybody to know that Timbo ... he truly appreciated and loved his fans and loved his friends," Tony says.

Taking to Hall's TikTok page, Hall's mother affirmed the news with a heart-wrenching video that ends with a call for help for funeral costs.

"My son was in a bad accident yesterday and didn't make it," Tessie says. "I want to thank everybody for the fans that he had. He loved TikTok and just believed in all the fans ... my heart is just so broken."

As of Aug. 5, Timbo the Redneck has more than 216,000 followers on the social media platform, with 2.5 million likes. His most-viewed videos were his latest videos; typically he'd net 15 to 50,000 views, but the final two are at 400,000 at press time.

A few of his videos from last summer did go viral, with this repost of his most-liked video (as of Aug. 16, 2020) netting more than 440,000 views:

Tony was among a cast of co-collaborators who would help Timbo the Redneck with his videos. The Jennings, Fla., native was at a friend named J.D.'s house at the time of the accident. A look at the GoFundMe set up for his funeral costs reveals that no donations are being accepted any longer, as the goal of $9,000 was reached.

"Timbo did not have an easy life," Tony shares, again expressing gratitude to his friend's fans.