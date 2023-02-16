Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what this Titus County, Texas fugitive is doing but the sheriff's office there needs your help in locating Blaze Matthew Johnson.

Get our free mobile app

Wanted Man in Titus County

Titus County Sheriff's Office put out a plea to residents to help find the county's most wanted fugitive, Blaze Matthew Johnson. They didn't offer a lot of details into why they need to find him, only that he is a person of interest in several ongoing investigations and is considered a fugitive. Johnson is also wanted in Morris County for burglary and theft of a firearm with both of those charges being felonies. Johnson also often changes his appearance so multiple pictures have been released.

Residents Know this Man and His Family

Going through the comments, you can tell that a lot of people know this man and know that his family did not raise him to be a problem to society. It seems that drugs have played a big part in his criminal activity.

Fugitives should always be considered Armed and Dangerous! Never try to apprehend a fugitive yourself.

If you have any information into the whereabouts of Blaze Matthew Johnson, you are asked to contact Omaha Police Chief Billy Weatherford, Naples Police Chief T.J Frazier, Titus County Sheriff's Office or Morris County Sheriff's Office. It is not stated if there is a reward for information that leads to his capture.

Good luck to authorities in their search for this fugitive and pray for not only this man's family but for the families that he has affected by his criminal activity.

2023 Hurricane Storm Names The 2023 hurricane season begins on June 1 and ends November 30.

The Lodge at Shadow Ranch in Gilmer This Airbnb stay in Gilmer offers some spacious accommodations and nature that literally will walk up to the back door.