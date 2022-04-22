T.J. Osborne Named Grand Marshal of 2022 Nashville Pride Parade

T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne will serve as Grand Marshal of the 2022 Nashville Pride Parade. The parade is set for Saturday, June 25, at 10AM, and it is part of the two-day Nashville Pride Festival.

The duo announced the exciting news on social media. Osborne will serve as Grand Marshal alongside acclaimed actor Leslie Jordan, Greg Cason and Alberta Hardison. The Grand Marshals are also winners of the festival's Equality Award.

The parade will cover one mile, beginning at at 8th Ave S and Broadway and ending at 2nd Ave and Broadway. It is free and open to the public, and more than 18,000 people will participating.

The Nashville Pride Parade is part of the weekend-long Nashville Pride Festival, which runs through June 26 and take splace at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State park, where visitors can enjoy concert performances, a vendor market, art installations and kid and family activities.

Already-announced performers include Tanya Tucker, Walk The Moon, Vincint, Dave Audé and more.

Osborne publicly came out as gay in February of 2021. He wrote the Brothers Osborne song "Younger Me" about his experience, and the duo won the Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the song earlier this month.

"I never thought I'd be able to do music professionally because of my sexuality," T.J. said in his acceptance speech. "I certainly never thought I would be here on this stage accepting a Grammy after having done something I thought was going to be life-changing, potentially in a very negative way. And here I am tonight, not only accepting a Grammy Award with my brother, which I love very much, but I'm here with a man who I love, and who loves me back. I don't know what I did to get so lucky."

