Do You Remember This? Toby Keith “Should Have Been a DALLAS Cowboy” for Monday Night Football

Hey, Dallas, TX, do y'all remember this '90s country fire? While county music mourns one of its greatest songwriters and singers, let's not forget one of Toby Keith's greatest remixes of all time.

Get our free mobile app

It's never easy to realize someone's greatness in the moment. But Toby Keith surely did his best to make that hard to do. Keith scored his first No. 1 right out of the gate with his debut single, "Should've Been a Cowboy." That song went on to be the most-played song of the '90s on country radio.

His debut album, though, also contained three more Toby standards: "He Ain't Worth Missing," "A Little Less Talk and a Lot More Action" and "Wish I Didn't Know Now."

Throughout his decades-long career, he racked up many No. 1 hits, including "Who's That Man," "How Do You Like Me Now?!," "My List," "Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue (The Angry American)," "Beer for My Horses" (with Willie Nelson), "American Soldier," "As Good as I Once Was" and more.

The Oklahoma native released 21 studio albums and 69 singles, and 20 of those rose to number-one hits, and 65 made the Billboard country charts.

According to Taste of Country, "Keith revealed that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer in June of 2022, and he bravely fought the illness, returning to the spotlight to receive the Icon Award at the first-ever People's Choice Country Awards in September of 2023."