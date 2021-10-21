17 Years Ago: Toby Keith’s ‘Shock’n Y’all’ Becomes His Second Quadruple-Platinum Album

Seventeen years ago today (Oct. 21, 2004), Toby Keith undoubtedly raised a glass or two in celebration. It was on that date that the singer learned that his 2003 album, Shock'n Y'all, had earned quadruple-platinum status, signifying sales in excess of 4 million units.

Shock'n Y'all spawned three No. 1 hits: "I Love This Bar," "Whiskey Girl" and "American Soldier," the latter of which earned platinum status. The album was Keith's second-to-last project for DreamWorks, and the country star wrote or co-wrote 11 of the 12 tracks on the disc, which he co-produced with James Stroud.

DreamWorks

Two bonus songs were included on Shock'n Y'all: "Weed With Willie" and "The Taliban Song," the latter of which was Keith's response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the subsequent war in Iraq.

"I was watching CNN and thinking about those everyday people surviving the bombardment in Afghanistan," Keith recalls. "You know, what if you're a peace-loving guy in Afghanistan and you're watching Taliban TV, and they're trying to tell you, 'It's all under control,' while American planes are dropping bombs? You don't want any part of that. So it's a 'get the hell out of Dodge' song for an Afghan man. We recorded it on the road in Alabama."

Shock'n Y'all was Keith's second album to achieve quadruple-platinum status; his previous album, Unleashed, also sold 4 million copies. The record earned Keith six CMA Awards nominations, including nods for Album of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

