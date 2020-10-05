Today’s the Deadline to Register to Vote in Texas

It's Monday, October 5, 2020. If you're reading this and you haven't yet registered to vote, you still have a few more hours to get that done.

The right to vote is one of the most sacred privileges we enjoy as citizens of the United States. Not to sound too preachy, but it's important.

If you're not yet registered or if you're unsure about your registration status, the Texas Secretary of State's office has a fantastic website that will let you check your status, get registered, and find voting information such as poll locations and important dates.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.

Early voting will take place between Tuesday, October 13, 2020 and Friday, October 30, 2020. However, hours and polling locations in your county may vary.

Early voting information for Bell County can be found here. Election day information can be found here.

Burnet County voting information can be found here. Be sure to check the link for early voting polling locations and hours above the heading ELECTION DAY VOTE CENTERS!.

Information on voting in Coryell County can be found here. You'll find schedules and polling locations, including early voting locations and mail ballot drop-off locations.

Falls County's website is still displaying voting information from spring of 2020, but there is contact information for requesting election information.

Lampasas County's website not only has voting instructions, schedules, and locations, but even features a link to a sample ballot so you can get a preview of what you'll see in the voting booth.

McLennan County's website also features a sample ballot, along with a list of health protocols at voting locations and a list of said locations.

Milam County's website is also full of helpful links to locations, schedules, sample ballots, and more information for voters.

Every election cycle, we're told this is the most important election of our lifetime. Personally, I think every election is important, because they all have consequences.

While I encourage everyone who's eligible to vote to do so, I'd also encourage everyone to do so safely. Be sure to mask up, and respect the personal space of election workers and other voters.