FBI Warns of Armed Protests at All State Capitols

The 87th Texas Legislative Session is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, January 12th, 2021. A few days later, there may be armed protests which could once again cause the Texas Capitol to shut down.

According to CNN, the FBI has information that "armed protests" are being planned at all state capitols in the United States, along with protests being planned for the United State Capitol in Washington, D.C.

In a bulletin being reported by CNN, it's said that armed protest are being planned from January 16th through at least January 20th. According to CNN, the bulletin also talks about an uprising if President Trump is removed from office:

"On 8 January, the FBI received information on an identified group calling for others to join them in 'storming' state, local and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings in the event POTUS is removed as President prior to Inauguration Day. This identified group is also planning to 'storm' government offices including in the District of Columbia and in every state, regardless of whether the states certified electoral votes for Biden or Trump, on 20 January," the bulletin adds. Additionally, the FBI is tracking reports of "various threats to harm President-Elect Biden ahead of the presidential inauguration," the bulletin states.

There have been armed protests at the Texas Capitol before, and everything remained peaceful. In 2019, gun rights advocated held an open carry rally at the Texas Capitol.

More recently, the Texas Capitol and Capitol Complex closed after the riots in Washington. The Capitol reopened the following day at 9 a.m.