Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sure has been hearing from opponents since filing a lawsuit against election results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

One group has called for professional licensing bodies to investigate a "breach of ethical rules" by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Lawyers Defending American Democracy announced the support of 5,000 lawyers across the nation, saying that the Texas Attorney General and other Republican state attorneys general filed an "abusive lawsuit":

“The historically unprecedented attack on our democracy needs to be met by historically unprecedented state bar investigations,” said the group. It called for the state bar of Texas, and its lawyer-licensing counterparts in other states, to investigate unprofessional conduct by not only the state attorneys general but any lawyers among the 126 GOP members of Congress who supported the suit. “We call on state licensing authorities to promptly investigate the breach of ethical rules by these public officials and all lawyers participating in the filing of this Supreme Court petition,” the group said. “They must not shrink from applying established ethical rules to discipline those officials.”

The Supreme Court of the United States last Friday rejected Texas's case, which had the support of 17 other states and over 100 members of the United States House of Representatives.

On Monday, the Electoral College confirmed Joe Biden's victory. The results will be sent to Washington and tallied while Congress is in session on January 6th, 2021.