(Dallas, Texas) - We're past the spookiest time of the year and have moved into full Mariah Carey thawed out mood. We'll be sitting down with our family in a couple of weeks to enjoy some turkey, pumpkin pie and football. We'll also be getting our homes decked out for Christmas.

Presents will be stacked under the tree for everyone to open Christmas morning. Stockings will be full of surprises. One of those stocking surprises could be a winning Texas Lottery scratch off ticket.

Texas Lottery Celebrating Christmas Early

On the Texas Lottery website, you'll find a page that lists all of the current games to play and the jackpots that are still available to win. A lot of people like having this webpage because it plays into their strategy of which games to play. It also tells how old the game is and when a game will be closing.

Yes, there are no guarantee that you'll win anything with these tickets. But hey, it's fun to drop $20 on some of these tickets just to see what happens. This month, the Texas Lottery has three new Christmas themed Texas Lottery scratch off tickets to play.

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Winning Stocking Stuffers

There is a whole set of new tickets themed around Christmas for this month. There's the $10 The Perfect Gift ticket with a top prize of $250,000. There's a $5 Holiday Countdown ticket with five $100,000 prizes available. Then there's the super cute $1 Gnome for the Holidays ticket with a $500 top prize. Someone would have a blast with any of these in their stocking.

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Texas Lottery Celebrating Christmas Early With New Scratch Off Jackpots (Accurate as of November 4, 2026) Christmas is on everyone's mind and the Texas Lottery has some new Christmas themed scratch offs to play this month. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media