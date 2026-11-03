(Marshall, Texas) - When a family member goes missing, everyone is in panic mode. Where did they go? Did someone take them? Did that person run away from home? It's a nightmare situation mixed with constant worry.

The reason for the teen's disappearance is irrelevant. The only thing that matters is finding the missing person and bringing them back home. That's where we, the general public, can help. We can see what these these teens look like so if we do see them in public, we can call the proper authorities.

An East Texas Teen has Been Missing Since September

We currently have one family in East Texas that is looking for their missing teen girl. Unfortunately, there are not a lot of details online into exactly why she went missing. That doesn't matter, this East Texas family wants their teen home.

17-year-old Millie Violet Parson was reported missing from Marshall September 25, 2026. Be on the lookout as she could still be in the area. If you see her, do not approach. Pick up the phone and call the local authorities to report your sighting.

Millie Violet Parson - National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Millie Violet Parson - National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

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14 Teen Girl Went Missing During October in Texas

As of this writing (November 3, 2026), 15 young women went missing in Texas in October (missingkids.org). These young women are of all ethnicities, from various Texas cities and different socioeconomic backgrounds.

Law enforcement has not given any details into why these kids are missing but that doesn't matter. The only thing these families want is to have their teen back home. It doesn't matter if the child ran away, was kidnapped, not returned after visiting with the other parent or whatever other reason, these kids need to be found.

The smallest detail could be the information needed to locate a missing child. Never be afraid to speak up.

You should never assume the circumstance around any child's disappearance. Just know that you can help find this East Texas teen, and the 15 other girls, who went missing in Texas in October by contacting the listed law enforcement agency or calling 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST). No matter how small the detail may be, contact authorities and let them know.

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A Marshall, Texas Teen is Still Missing While 14 Girls Disappeared in October A Marshall, Texas teen has been missing since September while 14 other girls went missing during October. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media