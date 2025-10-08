Texas is a popular state to visit. It's also one of the most popular places to pack up your life and move to. Austin, TX, tops many Americans' lists to do both. Fort Worth, TX, isn't far behind.

But according to this poll from The Vacationer, they've found two Texas cities are among the Top 10 cities that "you should avoid at all costs." And while many Texans would probably be just fine if no one ever came to visit, that's just not sustainable. Y'all, we still need folks and their money.

Get our free mobile app

Texas Cities Among Top 10 You 'Should Avoid At All Costs'

We selected 34 cities based on a combination of population size and visitor popularity to get a variety of major US cities across the country. Then, we asked Americans which of these cities they avoid traveling to at all costs. Below you can find the results of this survey question as well as key takeaways.

It should be noted that polling did reveal that more than a quarter of all American adults do not avoid traveling to any major U.S. cities. So while its findings are interesting, we must note that that means still more than 69 million American adults would be very inclined to travel to all of these U.S. cities.

A Breakdown of the Survey Methodology

This 2023 Major US Cities Americans Avoid Traveling to at All Costs Survey was conducted by SurveyMonkey on behalf of The Vacationer. In total, 1,020 Americans over the age of 18 were polled on August 8. Of those surveyed, 46.76% were male and 53.24% were female. The age of participants included in this survey was 18.76% in the range 18-29, 28.88% in the range 30-44, 37.03% in the range 45-60, and 15.32% over 60. This survey has a confidence level of 95%.