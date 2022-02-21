After two straight rodeo-less years in Houston thanks to the worldwide pandemic, it's rodeo time in Houston! Well, not yet... Next week it's rodeo time in Houston!

This year marks the 90th annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The world famous rodeo will showcase the best bareback riding, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping, and women's barrel racing, anywhere.

And of course there will be live music, in fact our pal Cody Johnson will kick things off on Monday Feb. 28th, and the King of Country, George Strait, will put a magnificent bow on it all come March 20th.

In between those two acts, folks will get the chance to see the likes of Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Jon Pardi, Parker McCollum, Maren Morris, Ricky Martin, Gwen Stefani and many more.

Concert start times from the RODEOHOUSTON website:

Weekday rodeos start at 6:45 p.m. The entertainer takes the stage at approximately 8:45 p.m. NRG Stadium gates open at 6 p.m.

The March 19, 2022 , Rodeo performance will begin an hour earlier, at 2:45 p.m. The March 20, 2022 , George Strait concert-only performance will begin at 7 p.m., with special guest Ashley McBryde. Strait will take the stage at approximately 8 p.m. and will perform a full-length concert.

But let's not forget about the fair, and perhaps more importantly than the fair, the fair food. Did you know you can put Flaming Hot Cheetos in a drink? You can. I gotta think that the Deep Fried Jambalaya Roll is on all of our foodie lists to try out -- as long as you're aware they've got 'em. And now you are.

And I can't lie, the Watermelon Dole Whip Taco looks refreshing, and I'd like a Donut Chicken Sandwich for lunch today. Check Top 10 Brand New Carnival Foods at RODEOHOUSTON '22 That You've Gotta try:

