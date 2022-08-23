We are taught that we shouldn't hate anyone. Hate can be a very dangerous feeling that can lead to some dangerous thoughts. But it can very hard to not hate a certain group of bad people, sex offenders. These are individuals who have taken the innocence away from an unsuspecting child and deserve the scarlet letter that has been placed upon them. Luckily, we have seen the capture of two of the Top 10 Texas sex offenders over the last couple of weeks along with a new name added to that list.

Praise for Law Enforcement

You have to give a big round of applause for law enforcement in capturing the two individuals from the top 10 list. The two men that were captured were Rodney Eugene Hunter, 50, in Waco on August 9, 2022 and Bruce Orville Clifton, 57, in Mesilla Park, New Mexico on August 15, 2022. Both of these men were wanted for failure to Comply with sex offender registration requirements and other offenses.

A New Offender was Added to the Texas Top 10

William Eugene Bird, 54, of Austin was recently added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list. He was convicted of indecency with a child in 2012. In 2014, Bird was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. In 2021, he was convicted of injury of a child while also being convicted again of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Officials remind the public to not attempt to apprehend fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

William Bird is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 165 pounds, has tattoos on his chest, back and arms and may also be wearing glasses. If you have seen Bird, or any of the other men on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list, you can call crime stoppers at 800-252-8477 or submit a tip at dps.texas.gov.

