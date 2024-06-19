I don't break the law in Texas. Therefore, I am not a fugitive and I do not have to be on the run from the police. Personally, I don't see how somebody on the run could stay sane. They're always wondering if they'll be recognized if out in public. They're always wondering if that friend will turn them in for the reward money. They're always looking over their shoulder if they get an uneasy feeling of being followed. Two men will no longer have to do any of that after being captured by Texas DPS recently.

Most Wanted in Texas

Texas DPS keeps an updated list of the most wanted fugitives and most wanted sex offenders for us to see at dps.texas.gov. In that list, you'll see the picture of the wanted fugitive, what they are wanted for and how much their reward is. Those rewards, by the way, can range from $2,000 up to $7,500 and have been paid out several times when the information leads to the fugitive's arrest. Neither of these two men were brought in based on a citizen's tip so no reward will be paid.

Louis Ray Keeton - Texas Department of Public Safety Louis Ray Keeton - Texas Department of Public Safety loading...

Louis Ray Keeton, a high-risk sex offender affiliated with the Bloods gang, was captured on June 6, 2024, in Beaumont, Texas. Working off investigative information, DPS Special Agents assigned to the Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center in Houston coordinated with members of the U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force in Beaumont, to locate and arrest Keeton. In 2009, Keeton was convicted of Burglary of Habitation and subsequently sentenced to 3 years confinement. In 2012, Keeton was convicted of Assault Causes Bodily Injury of a Family Member and Theft of Property and subsequently sentenced to 45 days confinement for each offense, served concurrently. In 2018, Keeton was convicted of Sexual Assault following an incident with a 19-year-old female and subsequently sentenced to 7 years confinement. Keeton had been wanted since December 2023, when a warrant was issued out of Harris County for his arrest for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements. Keeton’s arrest was not from tip information received through Texas Crime Stoppers, so no reward will be paid.

Perci Jerome Newman - Texas Department of Public Safety Perci Jerome Newman - Texas Department of Public Safety loading...

Perci Jerome Newman, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive, was captured on June 4, 2024, in Midlothian, Texas. Working off investigative information, members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents, located and arrested Newman. The Midlothian Police Department assisted in the multi-agency fugitive investigation. Newman had been wanted since October 11, 2023, after a warrant was issued out of Dallas County for his arrest for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. Newman’s arrest was not from tip information received through Texas Crime Stoppers, so no reward will be paid.

Thank You

Thank you to Texas DPS for their work in bringing in these two fugitives from the law. While these men are behind bars, they are still considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If found guilty, they will serve the appropriate punishment for their crimes.

