I obey the laws in Texas. Why? Because I don't want to be behind bars. There is nothing sexy, there is nothing noteworthy, there is nothing that makes me believe being in jail makes me someone to be feared. There are some who believe otherwise. Good for them, it's just not for me. So no, I can't empathize with someone who is on the run from Texas law enforcement and the constant worry and fear of being turned in. These wanted criminals and sex offenders are currently ducking Texas DPS and need your help to bring them in, including Lufkin and Mabank police.

These fugitives should be considered Armed and Dangerous! Never try to apprehend a fugitive yourself.

Between the 10 Most Wanted and 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list, five have been captured as of this writing, leaving 15 total fugitives wanted by the Texas Department of Public Safety. The charges range from parole violations, to murder, to failure to register as a sex offender and other offenses. These individuals hail from all corners of the state with awards for their arrest ranging from $2,000 to $7,500.

Men with East Texas Ties Still on the Run

Troy James Allison

Troy James Allison was born in Houston and has an extensive criminal history, including convictions for assault in 1973 and indecency with a child in 1976. In 1977, Allison was convicted in Harris County of aggravated rape following an incident with a 22-year old female. He subsequently received a 75-year sentence in prison. Allison was paroled from TDCJ prison in 2003 and has been on the run from authorities since 2004. He was last seen in the Lufkin area and has family in the Houston and Conroe areas. Allison is currently wanted by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for Parole Violation and by the Lufkin Police Department for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Allison has past employment as a pipe fitter, welder, and meat cutter.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troy James Allison - Wanted by Lufkin Police - Texas Department of Public Safety loading...

Stephen Joseph Vess

Stephen Joseph Vess has ties to both Rockwall County and the city of Mabank. In August of 2014, Vess was arrested in Rockwall County for Sexual Assault of a Child and subsequently bonded out. He failed to appear in court. On November 13, 2014, warrants were issued out of Rockwall County for his arrest for Sexual Assault of a Child and Possession of Child Pornography.

Stephen Joseph Vess - Wanted by Mabank Police - Texas Department of Public Safety Stephen Joseph Vess - Wanted by Mabank Police - Texas Department of Public Safety loading...

How You Can Help Law Enforcement

It's very simple, if you have any information that could lead to their arrest, contact the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). You can also submit any information through the Texas 10 Most Wanted WEBSITE, Texas 10 Most Wanted FACEBOOK PAGE or the Texas DPS mobile app (Android, iPhone). Your information will remain anonymous. If your information leads to the arrest of any of these fugitives, you could be eligible for the reward.

