What Are the Top 10 Things That Make You Feel Rich?

Get our free mobile app

This just might be something you can relate to. At one point in my life, I envisioned myself as becoming wildly successful with all the 'things.' But as I grew older, my priorities started to shift and my idea of what it was to be 'rich' changed. Now, I crave a simpler life, even though I would have been okay with it had I been born an independently wealthy world traveler!

So what is being 'rich?' It's all a matter of perspective. For some, it might be having a healthy child or a good home life. For others, it might be the feeling that giving to others gives them. But what makes you feel like you actually have money in the bank and aren't living paycheck to paycheck?

1. Clearly, being able to afford an oil change when it's time is important. Even though I go to Groupon for a coupon before heading to Time-It Lube.

2. It sure would be nice to have all of your bills set up on auto-pay and not have to worry about overdrafts.

3. Having enough ready cash to take the family out to eat on a regular basis, even if it's to Chili's.

4. If your monthly credit card statements are less than your mortgage.

5. If you actually have a feasible retirement plan.

6. If you're able to put money in savings each month.

7. If you don't have to put the co-pay on your credit card when you go to 'Quick Care.'

8. If you're able to go shopping without being tempted to apply for the store credit card for that extra 10% discount.

9. If you can put real folding money in the offering plate on Sunday.

10. If you don't have to buy the store brand...

While this list is meant to be lighthearted, I think we all dream of being financially secure enough that we don't have to worry about having to cover our bills each month and being able to own our own home and vehicle. Being able to afford college for our children if they'd like to go would be amazing and so would being able to further our own education if we wanted to take some time to do that... or just take a sabbatical. I know, I know, that's crazy talk, right? What does being 'rich' mean to you? Shoot me a chat message in our free app or email me at erin.bristol@townsquaremedia.com.

Fun Jobs That Actually Pay Pretty Well

Read More: Louisiana Restaurants Featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'