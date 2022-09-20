Somebody Brought A $19 Million Dollar Texas Lottery Ticket In Willis, TX

It Must Feel Really Good (Or Really Paranoid) To Know That You Have Your Financial Future Secured And Its Just Sitting In Your Pocket.

Winning Ticket Sold In Willis, Texas

According to the Texas Lottery, a jackpot-winning ticket worth an estimated annuitized $19 million for the Lotto Texas drawing held on Sept. 17 was purchased at Master Food Mart, located at 13053 E. FM 1097 Road, in Willis which is just a few miles north of Conroe.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For $1 more per Play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature for a chance to win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (5-9-18-22-35-48).

The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $11,992,501.82 before taxes. The prize has not yet been claimed. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

So if you brought a ticket in that area recently, you may want to double and triple check your tickets to make sure you have a winner and go claim your money!

