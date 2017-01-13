The Top 10 Trace Adkins songs come from the 11 studio albums and multiple greatest hits packages he's released since he first escaped the offshore Louisiana oil rigs in 1996.

The common trend is for an artist to reach his or her peak during the third or fourth album and then fight to maintain a spot among country music heavy-hitters until deciding to slow down. Adkins has been something of a late bloomer, however. While he scored four Top 5 hits early on, he cooled off until releasing Comin' On Strong, his fifth studio album, in 2003.

Six of the songs on this Top 10 Trace Adkins Songs list come from that album or projects released later in the big man's career. Now into his fifties, he's competing for radio space alongside men and women half his age, but he is still a credible voice for the country audience.

Like all great country singers, Adkins manages to reach out to fans of all ages and backgrounds. If you don't like the No. 1 song on this Top 10 Trace Adkins Songs list, you probably love the No. 2 song, and vice versa.