This Top 5 Favorite Texas Burger Chain List is Utter Nonsense

East Texas has a plethora of options when it comes to finding a good hamburger. Whataburger obviously tops that list along with Jucy's or East Texas Burger Co. in Mineola just to name some off the top of my head. There are a ton of burger chains in East Texas, too, that produce varying opinions like Burger King, McDonalds or Sonic. A new list just came out recently that makes absolutely no sense into what Texans think are the best burger chains in the state.

Get our free mobile app

How This Ranking Came About

So this information comes from a group called TOP Data. Their metrics for this study was two things, GPS tracking data sourced from the burger chains themselves, not an independent source, and a survey of 1,000 Americans. 1,000? Really? Out of all America? Alrighty then.

Confusing Data

There is no data source for this claim but the study says that burger consumption increased for this year (2022). They also state that out of five burger chains (Burger King, McDonalds, Sonic, In-N-Out, Wendy's) Burger King saw the "highest growth" in visits among the five but accompany that with a graph that seems to show a decrease.

topagency.com topagency.com loading...

Are you confused? I sure am.

This brings us to the most baffling stat of them all, the Top 5 Burger Restaurants By State. Its interesting to say the least. When you get down to Texas, you will really scratch your head.

A&W Restaurants In-N-Out Burger Steak 'n Shake Shake Shack Culver's

topagency.com topagency.com loading...

My Final Thoughts

Yeah, I don't get it either. When was the last time you saw an A&W Restaurant? I remember the one in Tyler in the late 2000's where Starbucks is now at Paluxy and the Loop. The burgers weren't that great but I loved the A&W Root Beer you could get there. Steak 'n Shake? Those can't stay open here. There rest are only in major metropolitan areas.

This ranking is confusing to say the least. I think I'll just head to Whataburger tonight and get my usual number 5 with onion rings and large drink to make my stomach happy.

5 Food Challenges Near Dallas, Texas Here is a look at 5 delicious and difficult food challenges near Dallas, TX.

Top 10: These Are Texas’ Most Expensive High School Football Stadiums in '22 There's a reason every good high school football movie is based in Texas. Here in the Lone Star State Friday nights are revered and our young men in football pads exalted to legends in their hometowns. In fact as of last year, Texas is only second to Florida (by two players) as the state with the most players in the NFL.