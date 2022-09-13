Wives and girlfriends, you will not like this news. Why? Because your boyfriend or husband is gonna want to have one or two of these rare vehicles to go on a weekend drive. These vehicles range from Mercedes to Ferrari to Porsche from various decades. Its a pretty impressive collection of vehicles along with a large amount of rare memorabilia that would look great in anyone's garage. Let's get some more details on the Gene Ponder Collection going up for auction in Marshall, Texas later this month (September 2022).

Who's collection is this?

This collection of vehicles comes from Gene Ponder in Marshall. He is an East Texas entrepreneur who made his life in the cabinetry business. Through that, he was able to build and show off his passion for cars. His collection is housed on his estate in some state of the art garages.

What's in the collection?

Its a huge collection of vehicles, rare parts and memorabilia. I'd go on for eight pages with what is all available so I will just share some of highlights:

Motorcycles

1954 Triumph T100 Tiger

1951 Triumph Thunderbird 6T

1966 BMW R50

1957 Indian Trailblazer

1953 Harley-Davidson Model K

1956 Maserati Tipo 125 Turismo Lusso

1950 Indian Warrior

Cars

1973 Fiat 850 Spider

1996 Formula Mazda

1990 Ferrari 348 TS

1935 Jaguar Special

1939 Alfa Romeo 6C

1954 Jaguar C-Type

1955 Chevrolet Corvette

Those are just a few of the many vehicles and motorcycles available at this auction.

My Favorite of the Car Collection

One of the vehicles I would love to have in this auction is a 1956 Volkswagen Beetle. My uncle has worked on classic Volkswagens his whole life and my first car was a 1973 Volkswagen Beetle that he rebuilt and I bought from him. I would love to have another one even though its near impossible to get parts nowadays. I still have the key to it and one of the hubcaps to this day. Such a fun car.

When is the auction?

Granted, these vehicles will not go for cheap. If you're interested in getting in on these auctions, RM Sotheby's will be running it for three days next week, Thursday, September 22, Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24, 2022. For all the details and how to become a bidder, go to rmsothebys.com.

