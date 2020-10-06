Top 7 Halloween Phobias

Do you have a phobia? According to HealthLine.com, A phobia is "an excessive and irrational fear reaction. If you have a phobia, you may experience a deep sense of dread or panic when you encounter the source of your fear. The fear can be of a certain place, situation, or object. Unlike general anxiety disorders, a phobia is usually connected to something specific."

I have several friends who find joy in Halloween, however, this holiday can be a trigger for many of our friends and family members who have phobias. I know I hate spiders but turns out I am not alone, turns out that spiders are one of the biggest phobias with 55% of women and 18% of men having an irrational fear.

There is even a Halloween phobia (Samhainophobia) yes, up until now I didn't know it existed. Check out the most common phobias that are heightened during the Halloween season.